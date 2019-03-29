John B. Gardner Sells 8,364 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. 1,409,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,549. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $692.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MUR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,640 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 219,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John B. Gardner Sells 8,364 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/john-b-gardner-sells-8364-shares-of-murphy-oil-co-mur-stock.html.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Malaysia, and Other. Its products include oil and gas liquids, natural gas, and synthetic oil. The company was founded by Charles H.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.