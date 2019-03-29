JobsCoin Market Cap Hits $23,645.00 (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One JobsCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JobsCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $23,645.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

JobsCoin (CRYPTO:JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us . JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin

JobsCoin Coin Trading

JobsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

