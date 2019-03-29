Jianpu Technology (JT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of JT stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.93 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 2.01. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,629 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 269,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 57,661 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.