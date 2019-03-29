JET8 (J8T) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. JET8 has a market cap of $439,413.00 and $43,858.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00404251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.01581993 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00229353 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,564,884 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

