Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Position Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 2,475.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,391 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.25% of Jeld-Wen worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,600,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 103,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 2,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

In other Jeld-Wen news, Chairman Kirk S. Hachigian sold 42,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $861,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

