Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TG Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $646.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 37,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $153,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

