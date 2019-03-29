Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Paychex, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PAYX stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at $26,594,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $749,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,940.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

