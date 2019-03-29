Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

