Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Conn’s Inc (CONN)

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $432.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Conn’s to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.27. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $781.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,875,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 411,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 87.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 410,313 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 259,234 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 142.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 196,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 146,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.