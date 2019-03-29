Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Visa (V) Price Target to $175.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.04.

V stock opened at $154.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa has a 52 week low of $116.71 and a 52 week high of $156.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

