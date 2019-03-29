JD.Com (JD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of JD opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -980.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in JD.Com by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

