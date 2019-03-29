JD.Com Inc (JD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,539,660 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 59,415,006 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,658,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Several research firms recently commented on JD. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
