Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 5,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,730. Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/janus-small-mid-cap-growth-alpha-etf-jsmd-plans-0-01-quarterly-dividend.html.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.