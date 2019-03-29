Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,678,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 731,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. 793,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,606. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

