Jane Street Group LLC Sells 23,467 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

JKH stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.87 and a one year high of $238.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

