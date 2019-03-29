Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,594 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 70,967 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cree by 4,177.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,694,874 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,251 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cree by 183.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cree by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,010 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CREE. BidaskClub downgraded Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.29 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Cree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.84.

CREE stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.60, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The LED producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Cree had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $413.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

