Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 10,047 Shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS VFLQ opened at $79.34 on Friday.

Get Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/jane-street-group-llc-acquires-10047-shares-of-vanguard-us-liquidity-factor-etf-vflq.html.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.