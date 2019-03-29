Jack in the Box (JACK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 267.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.