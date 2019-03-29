Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions and data processing services for financial institutions. Jack Henry markets and supports its systems throughout the United States. A technology provider for the financial industry. That’s the simplest way to describe what they do. But it hardly describes what Jack Henry & Associates is really about. Jack Henry & Associates are about solutions and support. They’re about building relationships and making things work. The Company are about doing the right things for our customers, no matter what. It began as a vision, and it’s become our tradition. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,821,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $134,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,586. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

