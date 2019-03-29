Jabil Inc (JBL) Stake Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 25,140.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,157.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 7,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,022 shares of company stock worth $1,125,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil to $30.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE JBL opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jabil Inc (JBL) Stake Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/jabil-inc-jbl-stake-increased-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.