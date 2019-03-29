iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,424,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $29.74 and had previously closed at $29.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.1741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,683,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 114,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85,173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

