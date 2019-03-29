iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,654,000 after purchasing an additional 971,693 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 545,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,866,000 after purchasing an additional 305,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,937,000 after purchasing an additional 207,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,353,000 after purchasing an additional 155,260 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $178.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5871 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

