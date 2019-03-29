iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7,244.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $53.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $56.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/ishares-russell-mid-cap-etf-iwr-holdings-boosted-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1848 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.