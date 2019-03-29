iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 100.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,902,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 866.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,084,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,416,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110,866 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,992,256,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,855,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,684,000 after purchasing an additional 531,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 166,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,408. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6658 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

