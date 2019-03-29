iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,026,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 59,919 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $111.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $111.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2467 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

