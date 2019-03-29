iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) Shares Gap Down to $25.68

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $25.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 3386681 shares trading hands.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

