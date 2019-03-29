iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 87,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

