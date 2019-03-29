iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 138,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

