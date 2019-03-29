iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $277,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

