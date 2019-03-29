iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,366,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $97.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/ishares-interest-rate-hedged-corporate-bond-etf-lqdh-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.