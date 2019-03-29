iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,749,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $188.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

