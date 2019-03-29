Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Iqvia worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Iqvia by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Richard Staub sold 27,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $3,798,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,171,345 shares of company stock worth $587,292,238 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

