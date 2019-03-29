Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $2,818,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,625.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,408. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,089,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,089,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 8,741,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,557,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,220,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

