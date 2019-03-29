Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Director Sells $69,660,000.00 in Stock

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $69,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INVH stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 226.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

