Investors Sell iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) on Strength (IEF)

Investors sold shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $48.16 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.21 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded up $0.31 for the day and closed at $106.83

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1991 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

