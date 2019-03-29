Investors Sell Alphabet (GOOG) on Strength (GOOG)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on strength during trading on Friday. $247.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $505.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $257.82 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $4.82 for the day and closed at $1,173.31

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.66.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $812.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 38 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273,995 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764,952 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,885,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,889,000 after buying an additional 3,319,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/investors-sell-alphabet-goog-on-strength-goog.html.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.