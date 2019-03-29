Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 49,075 put options on the company. This is an increase of 934% compared to the average volume of 4,748 put options.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $192.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.72.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $167.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $86.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-put-options-on-lululemon-athletica-lulu.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.