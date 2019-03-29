Investors Buy Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $22.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $4.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.92 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $55.14

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,478,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,817,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000.

