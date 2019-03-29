Investors Buy High Volume of PVH Call Options (PVH)

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,208% compared to the average daily volume of 225 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 54.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,158,000 after buying an additional 2,356,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,677,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,978,000 after buying an additional 384,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 84.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after buying an additional 356,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $127.26 on Friday. PVH has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

