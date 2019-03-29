Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 27,710 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,838% compared to the average volume of 943 call options.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 145,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $4,859,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 180,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $5,984,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,828 shares of company stock worth $11,196,519 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,390,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,060 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

