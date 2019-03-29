Investors Buy Biogen (BIIB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $278.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $232.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.34 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Biogen had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Biogen traded down ($2.96) for the day and closed at $229.95

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total value of $2,008,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Biogen by 27,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,940,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Biogen by 503.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 163.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 524,575 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after acquiring an additional 422,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

