InvestFeed Reaches Market Cap of $53,516.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and Cryptopia. InvestFeed has a market cap of $53,516.00 and $594.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00404407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01578184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00230289 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007202 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About InvestFeed

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

