Invesco (IVZ) Earning Neutral News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Invesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.37 on Friday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, Director Rod Canion acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,279.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

