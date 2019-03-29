Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHB. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,684. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

