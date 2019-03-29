Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,690,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,616,000 after acquiring an additional 885,947 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,765,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 644,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160,684 shares in the last quarter.

PCY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,307. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

