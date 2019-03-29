Invacare Co. (IVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Invacare has a payout ratio of -3.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Invacare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.19 on Friday. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The health services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.26. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invacare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invacare worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Invacare Co. (IVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/invacare-co-ivc-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-01.html.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.