Invacare Co. (IVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Invacare has a payout ratio of -3.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.19 on Friday. Invacare has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invacare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Invacare worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IVC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
About Invacare
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific.
Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.