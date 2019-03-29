Intuit (INTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $261.42

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $261.42 and last traded at $260.67, with a volume of 20263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.10.

Get Intuit alerts:

The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total value of $228,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/intuit-intu-sets-new-12-month-high-at-261-42.html.

About Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.