Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $259.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $260.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/intuit-inc-intu-stake-lifted-by-nordea-investment-management-ab.html.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.