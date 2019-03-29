Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 959,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intuit worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 46,373.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $1,016,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total transaction of $16,968,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,911,495.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $259.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $260.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

