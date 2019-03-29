Intrexon Corp (XON) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,056,156 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 33,044,618 shares. Approximately 73.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,093,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $26,186.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 225,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $942,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,797 shares of company stock worth $1,403,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intrexon by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XON opened at $5.07 on Friday. Intrexon has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

